PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Trading Up 1.7%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.78. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87.
PLDT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHTCF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHTCF)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.