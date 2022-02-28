Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

PLYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $68,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.08. 581,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,723. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

