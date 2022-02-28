POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.69

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 8991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

