Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Polaris worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 73.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $119.73 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

