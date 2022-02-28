PolkaCover Hits Market Cap of $7.44 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.68 or 0.06918714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,531.28 or 0.99576913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00045513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003027 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

