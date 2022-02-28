PolkaWar 1-Day Volume Tops $200,518.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $200,518.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.68 or 0.06752848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,410.26 or 0.99855302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00050194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002864 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

