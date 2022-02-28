Polker (PKR) One Day Volume Tops $536,985.00

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Polker has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $536,985.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polker has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.83 or 0.06742405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,298.34 or 1.00086549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00046282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

