Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,000 ($13.60) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 109,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

