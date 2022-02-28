Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Up 9.8%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02. 18,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 749,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POSH shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.13.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $60,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,811 shares of company stock worth $4,060,143 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 76.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,431 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 104,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Poshmark by 89.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Poshmark by 142.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,715 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 139.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

