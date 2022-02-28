PotCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $61.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $61.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,473.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.42 or 0.06763763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.42 or 0.00263196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.00778253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00070986 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00398154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00205088 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,412,185 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

