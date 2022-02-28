Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Down 1.8%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. 64,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 255,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)
