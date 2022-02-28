PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $141.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.37.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.