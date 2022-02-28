PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $133.14

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $133.14 and last traded at $134.56, with a volume of 34290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

