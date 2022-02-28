PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
PRA Group stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.63. 235,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,868. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39.
In other PRA Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $721,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
PRA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
