PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRA Group stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.63. 235,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,868. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $721,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,933,000 after buying an additional 101,084 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

