Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,248. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $587.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,496,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after buying an additional 352,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 953.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

