Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 512,085 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.40% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

NYSE APTS opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

