Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.09

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.86.
Premier Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Premier Oil (PMOIY)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.