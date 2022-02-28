Primas Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Primas has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $1.10 million and $3.30 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.74 or 0.00261535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001414 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

