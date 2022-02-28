Primas Price Hits $0.0209 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Primas has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $3.30 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primas has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.74 or 0.00261535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001414 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

