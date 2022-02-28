Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after acquiring an additional 846,753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

