Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.39-2.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.64. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.390-$2.590 EPS.

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Primoris Services by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Primoris Services by 30.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 39.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Primoris Services by 32.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

