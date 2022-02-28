Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,074. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.