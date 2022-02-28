Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,074. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

