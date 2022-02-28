PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001388 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 9% against the dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $25,096.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.41 or 0.06835849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,833.73 or 0.99890026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00051433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002972 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

