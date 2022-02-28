Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.36. 1,451,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,132. Progyny has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 17,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $727,180.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,029 shares of company stock worth $9,381,219. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Progyny by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Progyny by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

