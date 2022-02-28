Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

PGNY traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.36. 1,451,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,456. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. Progyny has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $68.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,029 shares of company stock worth $9,381,219. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Progyny by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Progyny by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Progyny by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

