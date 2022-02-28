Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,456. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,029 shares of company stock worth $9,381,219. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Progyny by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Progyny by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Progyny by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

