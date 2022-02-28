Project Pai Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Project Pai has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $825,354.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00073367 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,795,371,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,592,280,699 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

