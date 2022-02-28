Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.30 and last traded at $151.30. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.30.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.74.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUODY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (PUODY)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.