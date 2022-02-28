Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.30 and last traded at $151.30. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.74.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

