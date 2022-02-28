ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading Down 0.2%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.36 and last traded at $39.36. Approximately 141 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter.

