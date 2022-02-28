ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $38.57. Approximately 160,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 288,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,558,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,275,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $19,136,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,003,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,753,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

