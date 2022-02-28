Prosper (PROS) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $2.10 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00036334 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000795 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001646 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008008 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001283 BTC.

About Prosper

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars.

