Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issues Earnings Results

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 362,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,691. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 579.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 404,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 76,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

