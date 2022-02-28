Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $32.03

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.03, but opened at $30.31. Prudential shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 1,858 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after buying an additional 900,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 464,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 19.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

