Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $32.03

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.03, but opened at $30.31. Prudential shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 1,858 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on PUK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60.
About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
