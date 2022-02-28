Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.20

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 7659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)
