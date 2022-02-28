Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Public Storage worth $422,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. TNF LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,525,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 3,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $7.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $354.84. 12,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,355. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $229.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.