PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 10.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.94. 23,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 952,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 43.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

