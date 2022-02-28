Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Shares of BCRX opened at $17.06 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

