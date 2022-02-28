Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Issued By SVB Leerink

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. The company’s revenue was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $7.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.93. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

