Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Calix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CALX has been the subject of several other reports. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $53.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Calix by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calix by 553.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

