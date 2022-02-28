Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CBRE Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CBRE Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $98.63 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 321,423 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,829 shares of company stock valued at $770,423. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

