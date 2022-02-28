Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hyatt Hotels Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on H. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $98.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after buying an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after buying an additional 118,944 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

