Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Insulet Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $262.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,483,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,619,000.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.