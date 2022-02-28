Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Issued By Truist Financial

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Truist Financial also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $23.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $20,209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 708,829 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

