Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Issued By William Blair

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Allbirds in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

