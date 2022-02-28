Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issued By Oppenheimer

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

