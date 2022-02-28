Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Booking Holdings Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now expects that the business services provider will earn ($2.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2022 earnings at $22.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $22.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $127.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $157.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $194.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $230.31 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,446.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,377.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

