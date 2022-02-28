Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Encore Capital Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.
In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
About Encore Capital Group (Get Rating)
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
