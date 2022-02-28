Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Floor & Decor in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.62.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $98.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after buying an additional 332,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

