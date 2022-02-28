Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Guardant Health, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.48) EPS.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.
Guardant Health stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
