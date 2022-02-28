Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $163.20 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $137.13 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.58 and its 200 day moving average is $159.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -138.30 and a beta of 2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.05%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,461,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

